Tim Southee of New Zealand scored a hat-trick, but Suryakumar Yadav struck a brilliant hundred to help India win easily by 65 runs in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Yadav, the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world, scored an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls to lead India to a dominant 191-6 after being put in to bat.
Before being dismissed in 18.5 overs, New Zealand was bowled out for 126, with captain Kane Williamson scoring half of the runs (61).
Williamson chose to field in the second game, which was similarly impacted by weather, after Friday’s series opener in Wellington was postponed.
The players were ejected from the field with India behind by 50 runs in the seventh over.
To start the innings with fellow left-hander Ishan Kissan (36) the visitors sent in Rishabh Pant (6), but the strategy failed.
Kissan’s start was not too successful, and Shreyas Iyer (13), who was hit off the ball, left the field.
At the other end, however, Yadav was unstoppable, playing outrageous shots all over the field and ridiculing New Zealand’s field configurations.
In the dramatic final over from Southee, the right-hander sped to a 49-ball century but was denied a strike.
Before dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar in quick succession, the seamer let up four runs in his first two deliveries, which Yadav saw.
Southee had previously accomplished the feat against Pakistan in 2010, making it his second hat-trick in T20 Internationals.
India got off to the best possible start thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took off Finn Allen for a duck and Devon Conway (25), who left after a fifty-partnership with Williamson.
In the 19th over, Hooda took a career-high 4-10 wickets, including three in four deliveries.
The third and final game will be held on Tuesday in Napier.
