Spurs & Eintracht advance to round of 16 of Champions League

Spurs & Eintracht advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to defeat Marseille 2-1.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the game-winning goal in the 95th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to defeat Marseille 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

They were joined by Eintracht Frankfurt after their victory at Sporting Lisbon. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the game-winning goal in the 95th minute.

Napoli’s undefeated start to the season was ended by Liverpool with a 2-0 victory at Anfield, but the Italian team performed well enough to take first place in Group A.

With a defeat to Porto, Atletico Madrid was eliminated from the competition entirely, while Bayern Munich defeated Inter Milan to make it six victories in a row.

Tottenham knew they would advance at the noisy Velodrome if they could overcome Marseille, but manager Antonio Conte was forced to watch from the sidelines after receiving a red card in last week’s dramatic draw with Sporting.

For the bulk of the first half, Spurs were confined to their own half. Chancel Mbemba’s header from Jordan Veretout’s cross just before halftime gave the opposition the lead.

Tottenham Hotspur 🤝 late Champions League drama pic.twitter.com/JDCrwP16Jr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2022

Clement Lenglet scored the equalizer in the 54th minute as the Premier League team significantly improved after the break.

Sead Kolasinac, a former Arsenal left-back, missed a wonderful opportunity to put Marseille through wide with a late nod.

He was forced to pay when Hojbjerg scored on the break to give Spurs the group title and deny Marseille the chance to qualify for the Europa League.

“Just now, Antonio and I spoke. He´s exhausted because to watch from the crowd is not normal,” Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini told BT Sport. He used a lot of energy in vain.

That Hojbjerg goal preserved Sporting in the European competition while dropping Eintracht, which also won 2-1, to second place in Group D.

Like Tottenham, Sporting simply needed a point to qualify and they forged ahead six minutes before half-time as Arthur Gomes volleyed home at the back post.

Daichi Kamada scored a penalty in the 62nd minute that was given for a handball as Frankfurt, competing in the competition for the first time since losing the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid, did not give up.

The winning play was made by Randal Kolo Muani, who grabbed Ansgar Knauff’s looped pass and slammed the ball into the far corner.

Following the holders of the Europa League’s most recent European victory, the players erupted in jubilation on the field, leaving Sporting coach Ruben Amorim speechless from the sidelines.

Sebastian Rode, a midfielder for Frankfurt, remarked, “We didn’t start the game well.

However, we are a squad that can come back; we gave everything we had in the second half and earned a spot in the next round.

Tottenham defeats Napoli.

Liverpool ended Napoli’s 21-game unbeaten streak, however they were unable to win by four goals to seize the lead. Both teams had already locked up a spot in the knockout round.

Liverpool put Saturday’s unexpected Premier League home loss to Leeds behind them after late goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped them partially avenge their September 4-1 defeat in Naples. Salah scored for the seventh consecutive Champions League game.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp remarked, “I would have really liked the game even without the goals.”

“Tonight, we presented a response. Compactness makes a huge difference.”

Ajax defeated Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox to hand the Scottish powerhouses their sixth straight loss in Group A.

Earlier, despite losing 2-1 to Porto, Atletico Madrid failed to place third in Group B and avoid elimination from the Europa League as Bayer Leverkusen took third place as a result of their goalless draw with Club Brugge.

Despite Ivan Marcano’s own goal in stoppage time, Atletico, the runners-up in 2014 and 2016, were defeated by early goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio.

Bayern defeated Inter 2-0 at the Allianz Arena to win Group C with a perfect record. After Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting slammed in his seventh goal in six games, Benjamin Pavard headed in a corner.

Barcelona defeated bottom-of-the-table team Viktoria Plzen 4-2 to complete their terribly dismal competition. One of the favorites to win the Europa League will have to do for Barcelona.

The goal is to compete for it, get to the finals, and win it, according to coach Xavi Hernandez. “We’re one of the candidates, and the Europa League is looking like a good competition,” he added.

In addition to Marcos Alonso and the young midfielder Pablo Torre, Ferran Torres scored two goals.

