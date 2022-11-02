The Professional Footballers’ Association demanded trials of temporary concussion replacements

Football’s “stubbornness” in addressing head injuries is endangering the health of players, claims a British brain injury charity

Clubs and national teams competing in men’s and women’s championships have been urged to sign up for the concussion charter

James Milner of Liverpool and Son Heung-min of Tottenham were both treated inconsistently for their injuries during Tuesday’s Champions League games, according to Headway.

The South Korean forward was taken off after a collision in Spurs’ game against Marseille, but Milner continued to play against Napoli after receiving a head injury before being replaced early in the second half.

It was in response to an incident that occurred in the Premier League over the weekend, in which Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was initially permitted to go on despite suffering a head injury during his team’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle.

Later in the first half, a concussion substitute eventually took his place. Contrary to rugby, where players can return to the field provided they pass a head injury examination, a change of this nature does not count toward a side’s allowed number of substitutes and is instead permanent.

Medical professionals continue to find it “extremely challenging” to evaluate players for possible concussions, according to Luke Griggs, interim chief executive of Headway.

“They are not helped by football’s continued and unjustifiable reluctance to introduce temporary concussion substitutes that would enable extended assessments in the quiet confines of a dressing room, away from the intense atmosphere of the pitch,” he said.

“We have repeatedly warned football of the risk it is taking with the short and long-term health of players.”

Numerous studies have demonstrated a connection between brain traumas and an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease development, as well as the higher risk of these illnesses among former professional sportsmen.

“Football’s stubbornness to accept the clear evidence that has emerged in recent years can no longer be tolerated,” said Griggs.

The Professional Footballers’ Association encouraged UEFA to adopt permanent concussion substitutes for its competitions and called for the testing of temporary concussion replacements on Monday.

After England forward Beth Mead had a head injury during their last Champions League match at Ajax, Arsenal finished the game with with 10 players.

The Gunners were denied the opportunity to replace Mead after using all of their substitutes, and the top scorer at Euro 2022 appealed to UEFA for intervention.

“At the time it was a bit of a scary situation,” said Mead. “It’s such a serious injury, I think that’s a little bit disappointing that’s (concussion substitutes)not in place at the moment and something that they maybe need to look at.”

Clubs and national teams competing in men’s and women’s championships have been urged to sign up for the concussion charter, which has been established by UEFA and outlines its head injury policy.

In Hungary and Slovenia last year, during the men’s European Under-21 Championship, the governing body tested permanent concussion replacements.

