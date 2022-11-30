T10 League 2022 Live Score | Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Live Score Updates

Today match 21 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 is between Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators. In their last match, Bangla Tigers beat Delhi Bulls by 12 runs thanks to Iftikhar Ahmed’s heroics. The Chennai Braves beat the Deccan Gladiators by 6 wickets in the last over of a close game on Tuesday. Check out our best and strongest predictions for the upcoming match between the Bangla Tigers and the Deccan Gladiators.
Match Details
Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 21, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Date and Time: November 30, Wednesday, 07.45 pm IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Live Score Updates
3️⃣0️⃣ off the over for @nicholas_47 💥
He extends his lead as the all-time record holder for the most sixes hit in the #AbuDhabiT10 🔥#InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/DwYs8LC0tF
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
THAT. WAS. BRUTAL 🤯@TomKCadmore32 🤝 @nicholas_47 🏏#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/NQRKgEZxSH
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
Consecutive half centuries for @IftiAhmed221 🤩#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/oIDn9C33oc
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
The game is in the balance ⚖️🔥@TeamDGladiators require 1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ to regain the pole position at the top of the table 🏏#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat
14 s pic.twitter.com/vCUxjkQNOY
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
Can @TeamDGladiators get back to winning ways against The Tigers? 🤷♂️@BanglaTigers_ae have won the toss & chosen to bat first 🏏#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/Ayd04keqJ3
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
