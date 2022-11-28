T10 League 2022 Live Score: Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Live Score Updates

The sixteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will take place today Chennai Braves against the Northern Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will serve as the venue for this game.
The Chennai Braves (Playing XI):
Adam Rossington(w), Dawid Malan, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza(c), Vriitya Aravind, James Fuller, Patrick Dooley, Adhitya Shetty, Olly Stone, Sam Cook
Northern Warriors (Playing XI):
Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Khan(w), Isuru Udana, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan, Abhimanyu Mithun
Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Live Score Updates:
WP7 🙌@WayneParnell was a force to be reckoned with tonight as he helps @nwarriorst10 to a well deserved victory 🔥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/AgvkVdc3oc
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
Usman Kahn is quite the talent 🤯
His 6️⃣4️⃣ off 2️⃣4️⃣ earns himself the @Sportsbuzzcom Player of the Match award 🤝#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/HfUEAmggKv
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
This year’s tournament is hotting up 🔥
Who do you think are favourites heading into the halfway mark 👀🤔#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/M0MWReKsxp
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
The Warriors are off the mark ⚡️#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/y8m5bo22q3
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
Safe hands 👏 @chennaibravesae get the big wicket of @sherfaneruther1 🔥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/2NUoqG5kND
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
Usman Khan is fast becoming the breakthrough player of the tournament 💥
Another fantastic innings from @nwarriorst10 opening batter 🏏#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/j7K2IGSzc9
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
The Warriors mean business tonight 👊
Powell’s men have posted the highest score of Season 6️⃣ so far💥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/ZkoETURf3e
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
Lyth is enjoy the #AbuDhabiT10 🏏
His fine form continues as he helps @nwarriorst10 post the highest score of the tournament in Season 6️⃣💪#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/m6TDmetB0p
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
The line-ups are in for the final game of the evening 👊@nwarriorst10 have won the toss & will bat first 🏏#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/I8im5uuxVr
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
We won the TOSS 🪙
Now, let’s continue ▶️ from where we left in our last outing! 💥#DaddyPay #NorthernWarriors #AbuDhabiT10 #NWvsTCB #CricketsFastestFormat @T10League @sherfaneruther1 pic.twitter.com/Pk07QagYfK
— Northern Warriors (@nwarriorst10) November 28, 2022
