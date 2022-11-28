T10 League 2022 Live Score: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Score Updates

The fifteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will take place today and pit the New York Strikers against the Morrisville Samp Army. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will serve as the venue for this game.
New York Strikers Squad:
Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan(w), Muhammad Waseem, Kieron Pollard(c), Jordan Thompson, Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matiullah Khan, Romario Shepherd, Nav Pabreja, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Tom Hartley, Stuart Binny, Muhammad Farooq
Morrisville Samp Army Squad:
Johnson Charles(w), Moeen Ali(c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell, Obus Pienaar, Andries Gous, Bas de Leede, Kashif Daud, Akif Raja
New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Score Updates:
The Strikers have come out on top in the All American Derby 🇺🇸🙌#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/8jF3Qoxzto
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
The @samp_army attack were on target tonight taking 8️⃣ wickets between them 🎯💥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/nHVGiHsH4I
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
Lots of runs & wickets in our first innings ⚡️@samp_army require 1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ runs to win 🏏#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/gQITLOEJvT
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
New York Strikers Sets 111 win for Morrisville Samp Army in the fifteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Our new #ADT10 leading wicket-taker… @dwainep__29 🤝🔥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/K8gYxSBEjo
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
The 2️⃣ new teams come face to face for the first time in the #AbuDhabiT10 🔥
Will @samp_army maintain their 100% record? ⚡️#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/PL6MDFRFq0
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
Gear up for today’s exciting encounter against the Morrisville samp army. ⚔️#NewYorkStrikers #NYS #T10 #Cricket #CricketsFastestFormat #StrikeFearlessly pic.twitter.com/oqJAL7THrK
— New York Strikers (@NewYorkStrikers) November 28, 2022
