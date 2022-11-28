T10 League 2022 Live Score: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Score Updates

The fifteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will take place today and pit the New York Strikers against the Morrisville Samp Army. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will serve as the venue for this game.

New York Strikers Squad:

Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan(w), Muhammad Waseem, Kieron Pollard(c), Jordan Thompson, Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matiullah Khan, Romario Shepherd, Nav Pabreja, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Tom Hartley, Stuart Binny, Muhammad Farooq

Morrisville Samp Army Squad:

Johnson Charles(w), Moeen Ali(c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell, Obus Pienaar, Andries Gous, Bas de Leede, Kashif Daud, Akif Raja

Advertisement

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Score Updates: