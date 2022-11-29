T10 League 2022 Live Score: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army | Live Score Updates

Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army live score Updates at Bolnews.com
Team Abu Dhabi Squad
Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq
Morrisville Sammy Squad A
Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza
Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Score Updates
Mr. Consistent 🤝 @peterhatzoglou 💥#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/61imd2SXfX
— T10 League (@T10League) November 29, 2022
Peter Hatzoglou is enjoying his debut season in the #AbuDhabiT10 🔥
3️⃣ wickets
6️⃣ runs
2️⃣ overs
Fantastic figures for the Australian leg-spinner 🤯#InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/7FzPNquJdB
— T10 League (@T10League) November 29, 2022
The teams are in for today’s opening game 👊@TeamADCricket won the toss & elected to bat first 🏏 pic.twitter.com/UmgMNJUwns
— T10 League (@T10League) November 29, 2022
