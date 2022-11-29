Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • T10 League 2022 Live Score: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army | Live Score Updates
T10 League 2022 Live Score: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army | Live Score Updates

T10 League 2022 Live Score: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army | Live Score Updates

Articles
Advertisement
T10 League 2022 Live Score: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army | Live Score Updates

T10 League 2022 Live Score: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army | Live Score Updates

Advertisement

Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022  between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army live score Updates at Bolnews.com

Team Abu Dhabi Squad

Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq

Morrisville Sammy Squad A

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza

Advertisement

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army  Live Score Updates

 

Advertisement
19:13 (PST)29 Nov

18:50 (PST)29 Nov

17:25 (PST)29 Nov

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Croatia vs Belgium | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings
Croatia vs Belgium | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings
Morrisville Samp Army beats Deccan Gladiators | T10 League points table 2022
Morrisville Samp Army beats Deccan Gladiators | T10 League points table 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Morocco vs Canada Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Morocco vs Canada Full Highlights
Morocco vs Canada 2-1 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings
Morocco vs Canada 2-1 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings
Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score
Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Canada vs Morocco Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Canada vs Morocco Live score
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story