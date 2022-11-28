T10 League Schedule 2022 today | 29 Nov 2022

Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be held on Tuesday, November 29.

The match will pit Team Abu Dhabi against Morrisville Samp Army.

The Deccan Gladiators will face the Chennai Braves in the other match at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, 17th Match

Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be held on Tuesday, November 29, and will feature a matchup between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army. The elimination rounds are scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 3, and there are only four more matches left for both teams to play.

The Morrisville Samp Army have had a successful beginning to their season, as evidenced by the fact that they are currently ranked third overall in the points table. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are barely clinging to the fourth place after their most recent three matches ended with a win, a tie, and a loss, giving them a total of just three points so far in the competition.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 29, 5:30 PM IST

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves, 18th Match

Match 18 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will take place on Tuesday, November 29, at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions, the Deccan Gladiators, will be competing against the Chennai Braves. The Gladiators have shown why they are the current champions by delivering consistent performances on the field, which has allowed them to make a strong statement so far and demonstrate why they hold the title.

The Deccan Gladiators are in first place in the points table at the moment because they have been victorious in three of their last four matches, giving them a total of six points. They have an impressive net run rate of 1.900, which is superior. Following their victory over the Delhi Bulls by 18 runs, the defending champions would be coming into this matchup looking to extend their winning streak.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 29, 10:00 PM IST

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, 19th Match

Match 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 edition is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, and it will feature the Bangla Tigers taking on the Delhi Bulls. Both of these teams have struggled throughout the competition and currently sit in the bottom half of the table. Neither of them has a chance of winning the competition.

The team captained by Shakib Al Hasan was completely overwhelmed by the powerful hitting of Rowman Powell, and as a result, they sit in the bottom spot in the points table with only one win in their last four matches. The Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Deccan Gladiators in their most recent match. The Delhi Bulls currently sit in fifth place in the points table with three points after playing a total of four matches.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 29, 7:45 PM

