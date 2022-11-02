T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan’s tragic elimination persists

Afghanistan’s tragic elimination persists in T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, continued to be unfortunate in the T20 World Cup 2022 as they were eliminated from the group stage with one game remaining.

Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a bad start when they faced England. Afghanistan was defeated by the English team by five wickets.

Later, the two games that Afghanistan had against New Zealand and Ireland were postponed. Before today’s match versus Sri Lanka, Afghanistan had the fewest points in Group 1 with just two.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets to maintain its chances of moving on to the competition’s final round. But after the defeat, Afghanistan’s dreams vanished.

Hazratullah Zazazi, Afghanistan’s starting quarterback, was ruled out yesterday, dealing another serious blow to the country.

On November 4 in Adelaide, Afghanistan will play host nation Australia in their last Group 1 match.

