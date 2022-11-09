T20 World Cup 2022: Green team achieve milestone nobody could have predicted

Green team achieve milestone nobody could have predicted in T20 World Cup 2022.

Babar’s team’s advancement to the semifinals was nothing short of a miracle for their supporters.

This tournament has so far been chock-full of outstanding performances.

Advertisement

Watch the T20 World Cup 2022 match from last Sunday between South Africa and the Netherlands if you don’t think miracles happen.

If I told you last week that Pakistan will qualify for the semi-final of the T20 mega event, you would have called me insane. But what transpired the following day shocked the entire cricket community.

Although Pakistan had a rough start to the tournament, Babar’s team’s advancement to the semifinals was nothing short of a miracle for their supporters.

Thanks to the Netherlands, Pakistan was able to miraculously advance to the semifinals and then defeat Bangladesh in their final game of Group 2 to ensure their survival.

Pakistan’s first match against India was a thrilling contest, but Pakistani supporters were disappointed to see their team lose by four wickets. The biggest letdown, though, was their defeat in their second game to underdog Zimbabwe.

After two startling losses in a row, the green shirts bounced back, but it appeared too late to advance to the knockout round. Because of Pakistan’s unexpected advancement to the semifinals, fans began to believe in miracles. Tomorrow, a Pakistani public holiday in honor of Iqbal Day, they can witness Pakistan and New Zealand square off in the first semifinal.

On November 9, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the first semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand, while on November 10, Adelaide will host the second semi-final between India and England.

This tournament has so far been chock-full of outstanding performances, shocking outcomes, attention-grabbing moments, and first-rate entertainment. The semi-finals will now have more tension, adrenaline, and nerve-wracking moments.

Also Read Pakistan got an outstanding pace attack at T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final Pakistan got an outstanding pace attack at T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final....