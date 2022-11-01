T20 World Cup 2022 – India vs Bangladesh Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11

India play Bangladesh in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The match will take place at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Bangladesh still in the running for one of the top two spots in Group 2 after a thrilling win over Zimbabwe in their last game.

Advertisement

India will play Bangladesh in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, at Adelaide Oval. India hopes to stay in the top two spots of the Super 12 Group 2 table by beating Bangladesh. In their last game, India lost badly to South Africa, which cost them the top spot and made it more important for them to win their next game.

After beating Pakistan in a nail-biting last-ball game and beating the Netherlands by 56 runs, India needed to beat the Proteas to make sure they would be in the semi-finals. But South African pacers took advantage of the way the pitch was in Perth to hold India to just 133/9 and then beat the Indian bowlers to win by five wickets with two balls left. India’s last two games are against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, which puts a little pressure on their batting unit.

Bangladesh is still in the running for one of the top two spots in Group 2 after a thrilling win over Zimbabwe in their last game. They are currently in third place with four points from their first three games. Their last two Super 12 games are against India and Pakistan. Bangladesh has only beaten India once in eleven T20Is, so they are not likely to make a big surprise on Wednesday.

Pitch Condition

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval favours batters in the T20 cricket and fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Wednesday. The average first innings score here is 155 runs from eight T20Is and around 170 runs in the evening games. Pace bowlers are likely to get some help in the powerplay overs but spinners will not be hoping for much help from the surface.

Expected Playing XI

Advertisement

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk)/Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Match Details:

Venue: Adelaide Oval

Date and Time: November 2, 01:30 PM

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11 Zimbabwe is set to face the Netherlands in their next T20 World...