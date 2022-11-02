T20 World Cup 2022 – PAK vs SA Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11

T20 World Cup 2022 – AFG vs SL Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11
Pakistan will face South Africa in a crucial match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 3. The subcontinent side requires all two points to keep their semi-final hopes alive. They will have their work cut out for them against a dangerous Proteas side that defeated India in their previous meeting to take the group lead with two games remaining.
While a win for Pakistan keeps them in contention for the semi-finals, a win for South Africa almost guarantees them a spot in the final. Temba Bavuma’s side were unlucky to take only one point from their rain-soaked campaign opener against Zimbabwe, but they rebounded strongly with victories over Bangladesh and India.
Sydney’s surface is a batting paradise and one of the highest-scoring grounds in the country. To keep the batters at bay on such a fast track, the bowlers must be disciplined. The team that wins the toss will likely bat first at the venue in the hopes of amassing a massive total.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Date and Time: November 3, 01:30 PM
