T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table, India beats Bangladesh as Zimbabwe knocks Netherlands

India prevailed over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match played in Adelaide on Wednesday despite the presence of rain. India won the match by five runs. Because of this result, the Men In Blue are now in first place overall in the Group 2 table.

At the beginning of the game, Bangladesh extended an invitation to India to bat first. India’s innings got off to a sluggish start, as they lost their captain, Rohit Sharma, for 2. Despite this, India was able to reach 184 for 6 after 20 overs thanks to a fifty from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 64 from Virat Kohli off only 44 balls.

Zimbabwe’s prospects of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals effectively vanished following their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in a Group 2 encounter on Wednesday in Adelaide.

After defeating the defending champions Pakistan, Craig Ervine’s squad had high expectations for a top-two finish in the group, but they were all but eliminated after falling to fourth place behind South Africa, India, and Bangladesh.

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 4 3 1 0 0 +0.730 6 2 South Africa 3 2 0 1 0 +2.772 5 3 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 0 -1.276 4 4 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 0 -0.313 3 5 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 0 +0.765 2 6 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 -1.233 2