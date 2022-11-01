T20 World Cup 2022 – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11

Zimbabwe is set to face the Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match.

The Netherlands are bottom of the standings and will be looking for a win.

Adelaide pitch has historically been favourable to batters, and it will be difficult to defend scores at the venue.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is coming off a close loss to Bangladesh, and their chances of reaching the semi-finals look bleak at the moment. The Craig Ervine-led team has had success in the bowling department, but they must ensure that their batting comes to the fore.

Pitch Condition

Expected playing Xi

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Match Details

Venue Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: November 2, 9:30 AM

