T20 World Cup 2022 – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11

T20 World Cup 2022 – AFG vs SL Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11
Zimbabwe is set to face the Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval. After three consecutive losses, the Netherlands are almost out of contention for a place in the semi-finals. They are currently at the bottom of the standings and will be looking for a win to consolidate their position.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is coming off a close loss to Bangladesh, and their chances of reaching the semi-finals look bleak at the moment. The Craig Ervine-led team has had success in the bowling department, but they must ensure that their batting comes to the fore.
The Adelaide pitch has historically been favourable to batters, and it will be difficult to defend scores at the venue. The captain who wins the toss, on the other hand, will look to bowl first and pace the run-chase.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
Match Details
Venue Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Date and Time: November 2, 9:30 AM
