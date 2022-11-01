T20 World Cup England beats New Zealand by 20 runs

England beat New Zealand by 20 runs at the Gabba in Australia.

The result gives them new hope at the Men’s T20 World Cup.

They can progress to the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka on Saturday and Australia fail to beat Afghanistan on Sunday.

England beat New Zealand in a nerve-wracking 20-run game that gave them new hope at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England knew that losing would make it almost impossible for them to stay in the game, so they stayed alive and defended 179 at the Gabba despite a lot of pressure.

When the Black Caps were down to 28-2, Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson put together a stand of 91 runs from 59 balls. This made it look like the game had turned in their favour.

But with 61 runs needed in 31 balls, Ben Stokes got rid of Williamson for 40 runs in 40 balls, which was the key.

From there, England turned the screw in a very good way and kept their cool through a series of high catches.

Moeen Ali dropped Phillips when he was 15, but Sam Curran caught him at long-on for 62 from 36 balls in the 18th over to end New Zealand’s chance.

Before that, Jos Buttler, who was saved by a TV review of a catch when he was eight and then dropped again when he was forty, hit 73 out of 47 balls to help his team reach 179-6.

He and Alex Hales, who made 52 from 40 balls, put up 81 runs for the first wicket. England didn’t take full advantage of this, but they still have the lead going into the last round of matches.

They will get into the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka on Saturday, as long as Australia doesn’t beat Afghanistan the day before and wipe out England’s big net run-rate lead.

Since England’s game is 24 hours after Australia’s, they will know exactly what they need to do in their final game to meet any net run-rate requirements.

