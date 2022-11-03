Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan elects to bat against South Africa
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan elects to bat against South Africa

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan elects to bat against South Africa

Articles
Advertisement
T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan elects to bat against South Africa

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan elects to bat against South Africa

Advertisement

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, in a vital T20 World Cup Group 2 match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa. Mohammad Haris, who was added to the team on Wednesday, took the place of the injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan, forcing a change. On the other side, South Africa made two changes, replacing David Miller and Keshav Maharaj with Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan’s season will be officially over if they are unable to defeat the Proteas, while South Africa would advance to the semifinals with a victory. With five points, South Africa is currently in second place behind India, who beat Bangladesh in a tight game on Wednesday. Pakistan, on the other hand, is currently in fifth place with only one victory.

Also Read

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the cricket News, Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 8: “I am looking to lay a solid platform for my side
PSL 8: “I am looking to lay a solid platform for my side" says Sharjeel Khan
T20 World Cup:
T20 World Cup: "Goal is just to play to your potential on the day" says Bismah
PSL 8:
PSL 8: "I am so excited to join up with the Purple Force" says Jason Roy
Lahore Qalandars Anthem 2023: PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Official Anthem Sung By
Lahore Qalandars Anthem 2023: PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Official Anthem Sung By "J. Ali" Released!
ESL: Bernd Reichart proposed new multi-divisional format for competition
ESL: Bernd Reichart proposed new multi-divisional format for competition
Shaheen Afridi disappointed after invasion of privacy
Shaheen Afridi disappointed after invasion of privacy
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story