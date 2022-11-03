At the Sydney Cricket Ground, in a vital T20 World Cup Group 2 match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa. Mohammad Haris, who was added to the team on Wednesday, took the place of the injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan, forcing a change. On the other side, South Africa made two changes, replacing David Miller and Keshav Maharaj with Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan’s season will be officially over if they are unable to defeat the Proteas, while South Africa would advance to the semifinals with a victory. With five points, South Africa is currently in second place behind India, who beat Bangladesh in a tight game on Wednesday. Pakistan, on the other hand, is currently in fifth place with only one victory.

