T20 World Cup Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by six wickets

After beating Afghanistan by 6 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane, Sri Lanka kept its hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 66 runs without getting out, which won the game for his team.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani scored 42 runs together in the first five overs, which was a good start for their team. But Lahiru Kumara broke through right after the powerplay, after Gurbaz had been thrown out.

AFG was putting together partnerships, but none of them got very big because Sri Lankan bowlers kept getting the breakthrough. When Afghanistan lost the in-form Ibrahim Zadran, they were in trouble. He looked good and hit some good shots, but Lahiru Kumara’s last over put an end to his knock.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, lost wickets often and couldn’t make any partnerships by the end of their turn. Wanindu Hasaranga did a great job with the ball. In four overs, he only gave up 13 runs and took three wickets. Afghanistan was only able to score 144 runs and lose 8 wickets because of Sri Lanka’s bowling.

Sri Lanka had a small goal of 145 runs to reach, but they didn’t get off to the best start. Pathum Nissanka was lost early in the second half. In the powerplay, AFG bowled very well and only gave up 28 runs in the first 6 overs.

Kusal Mendis looked good and made some good hits, but Rashid Khan got rid of him, which was a big break for his team. But Dhananjaya de Silva hit some good shots and sped up at the right time to get Sri Lanka back into the game. Rashid Khan did give AFG a break when he got rid of Charith Asalanka, which kept AFG in the game.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksha helped their team win the game by a score of 6 wickets and 9 balls with a 42-run partnership. Rajapaksha was out at the end of the innings, but he had done his job and put Sri Lanka in a position to win before he was out.

