Team Abu Dhabi Beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022

Team Abu Dhabi Beats Morrisville Samp Army in Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 by 18 runs, playing the First inning Team Abu Dhabi sets a target of 100 runs with the loss of 3 wickets, in a result, Morrisville Samp Army played the inning to chase the target but fails at 82 in with the loss of 9 wickets

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Deccan Gladiators 4 3 1 0 1.900 6 2 New York Strikers 4 3 1 0 0.525 6 3 Morrisville Samp Army 5 3 2 0 0.375 6 4 Team Abu Dhabi 4 2 1 1 -0.313 5 5 Northern Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.200 4 6 Delhi Bulls 4 1 2 1 -1.103 3 7 The Chennai Braves 4 1 3 0 -0.936 2 8 Bangla Tigers 4 1 3 0 -0.943 2