Team Abu Dhabi Beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022

Advertisement
Team Abu Dhabi Beats Morrisville Samp Army in Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 by 18 runs, playing the First inning Team Abu Dhabi sets a target of 100 runs with the loss of 3 wickets, in a result, Morrisville Samp Army played the inning to chase the target but fails at 82 in with the loss of 9 wickets
T10 League points table 2022
|Abu Dhabi T10 League
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Deccan Gladiators
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.900
|6
|2
|New York Strikers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.525
|6
|3
|Morrisville Samp Army
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.375
|6
|4
|Team Abu Dhabi
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-0.313
|5
|5
|Northern Warriors
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.200
|4
|6
|Delhi Bulls
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-1.103
|3
|7
|The Chennai Braves
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.936
|2
|8
|Bangla Tigers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.943
|2
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.