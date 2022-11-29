Team Abu Dhabi Beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022

Advertisement
Team Abu Dhabi Beats Morrisville Samp Army in  Match 17 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022  by 18 runs, playing the First inning Team Abu Dhabi sets a target of 100 runs with the loss of 3 wickets, in a result, Morrisville Samp Army played the inning to chase the target but fails at 82 in with the loss of 9 wickets

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Deccan Gladiators43101.9006
2 New York Strikers43100.5256
3 Morrisville Samp Army53200.3756
4 Team Abu Dhabi4211-0.3135
5 Northern Warriors52300.2004
6 Delhi Bulls4121-1.1033
7 The Chennai Braves4130-0.9362
8 Bangla Tigers4130-0.9432
