Edition: English
Team Abu Dhabi beats The Chennai Braves | T10 League points table 2022

Articles
Team Abu Dhabi beats The Chennai Braves by 7 wickets in the 20th match of the Dubai T10 League played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

playing the first inning Chennai Braves with weak batting order scored only 75 runs with the loss of six wickets in 10 overs, in a result Abu Dhabi chased the given target in the 9th over with 7 wickets in their hands.

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Team Abu Dhabi53110.0987
2 Deccan Gladiators53201.3886
3 New York Strikers43100.5256
4 Morrisville Samp Army53200.3756
5 Northern Warriors52300.2004
6 Bangla Tigers5230-0.5164
7 The Chennai Braves6240-0.8254
8 Delhi Bulls5131-1.1303

 

