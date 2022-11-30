Team Abu Dhabi beats The Chennai Braves | T10 League points table 2022

Team Abu Dhabi beats The Chennai Braves by 7 wickets in the 20th match of the Dubai T10 League played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

playing the first inning Chennai Braves with weak batting order scored only 75 runs with the loss of six wickets in 10 overs, in a result Abu Dhabi chased the given target in the 9th over with 7 wickets in their hands.

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Team Abu Dhabi 5 3 1 1 0.098 7 2 Deccan Gladiators 5 3 2 0 1.388 6 3 New York Strikers 4 3 1 0 0.525 6 4 Morrisville Samp Army 5 3 2 0 0.375 6 5 Northern Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.200 4 6 Bangla Tigers 5 2 3 0 -0.516 4 7 The Chennai Braves 6 2 4 0 -0.825 4 8 Delhi Bulls 5 1 3 1 -1.130 3