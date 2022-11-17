Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The cause of Nepal’s five penalty runs in the ODI against the UAE

The cause of Nepal’s five penalty runs in the ODI against the UAE

Articles
Advertisement
The cause of Nepal’s five penalty runs in the ODI against the UAE

The cause of Nepal’s five penalty runs in the ODI against the UAE

Advertisement
  • Alishan Sharafu coated the ball with his saliva when the team was bowling
  • Vinay Jha and Durga Subedi, the on-field umpires, observed Sharafu
  • The visiting team was defeated with 13 balls remaining and a three-wicket loss
Advertisement

In the second one-day international series on Wednesday, UAE hitter Alishan Sharafu coated the ball with his saliva when the team was bowling, resulting in a free five runs for the opposition Nepal.

Vinay Jha and Durga Subedi, the on-field umpires, observed Sharafu applying saliva on the ball as per custom, a practise that is now against the rules.

The law was initially enacted in response to the coronavirus outbreak more than two years ago. Under COVID regulations, players were not authorised to utilise saliva. According to the new rules in effect as of October 1, the team would be penalised for the bowler’s performance during the game by awarding the other team with five runs.

The first instance of the rule being put into practise following the modifications was Sharafu’s error.

 

After having trouble with their batting and failing to surpass the UAE’s 191-mark, Nepal, who ultimately prevailed in the game on home soil, undoubtedly benefited from the error.

Advertisement

The squad lost Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh to just 13/2 during the powerplay in the battle to chase down the goal. Rohit Paudel, the interim captain, was knocked out for eight, and Gyanendra Malla (26) dropped to 54/4.

In addition to Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel (35) and Aarif Sheikh (33*) also contributed to the sinking ship.

The visiting team was defeated with 13 balls remaining and a three-wicket loss.

Also Read

Players from Pakistan’s diaspora have joined the national football team in Nepal
Players from Pakistan’s diaspora have joined the national football team in Nepal

Pakistani diaspora players have reunited in Nepal Hassan Bashir, Adnan Yaqoob, Abdullah...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story