The Chennai Braves beats Deccan Gladiators | T10 League points table 2022

The Chennai Braves beats Deccan Gladiators by 6 wickets, playing the first inning Deccan Gladiators made 108 runs with loss of 3 wickets in a result Chennai Braves reached the target with the loss of 4 wickets in the last over.
T10 League points table 2022
|Abu Dhabi T10 League
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Deccan Gladiators
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1.388
|6
|2
|New York Strikers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.525
|6
|3
|Morrisville Samp Army
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.375
|6
|4
|Team Abu Dhabi
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-0.313
|5
|5
|Northern Warriors
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.200
|4
|6
|The Chennai Braves
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.623
|4
|7
|Delhi Bulls
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-1.103
|3
|8
|Bangla Tigers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.943
|2
