The Chennai Braves beats Deccan Gladiators | T10 League points table 2022

The Chennai Braves beats Deccan Gladiators by 6 wickets, playing the first inning Deccan Gladiators made 108 runs with loss of 3 wickets in a result Chennai Braves reached the target with the loss of 4 wickets in the last over.

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Deccan Gladiators 5 3 2 0 1.388 6 2 New York Strikers 4 3 1 0 0.525 6 3 Morrisville Samp Army 5 3 2 0 0.375 6 4 Team Abu Dhabi 4 2 1 1 -0.313 5 5 Northern Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.200 4 6 The Chennai Braves 5 2 3 0 -0.623 4 7 Delhi Bulls 4 1 2 1 -1.103 3 8 Bangla Tigers 4 1 3 0 -0.943 2