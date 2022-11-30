Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score
The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

Articles
Advertisement
The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

Advertisement

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. The games will begin with the CHB vs AD match, where the precipitation will be 2%, the humidity will be 80%, and the wind speed will be 0km/hr.

Teams line-up

The Chennai Braves

Sikandar Raza (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Kobe Herft, Adhitya Shetty, Sam Cook, Olly Stone, James Fuller, Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan

Team Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Chris Lynn (captain), Kamran Atta (wicketkeeper), Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou, Allen Andrew, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Brandon King, James Vince, Alex Hales

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates:

Advertisement
18:04 (PST)30 Nov

18:03 (PST)30 Nov

17:49 (PST)30 Nov

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The poor performance of Pakistan in the Nations Cup continues
The poor performance of Pakistan in the Nations Cup continues
Deccan Gladiators beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 league points table 2022
Deccan Gladiators beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 league points table 2022
"Mbappe is a complete striker," Drogba said during FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Argentina vs Australia Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Argentina vs Australia Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Netherlands Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Netherlands Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs USA 3-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs USA 3-1
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story