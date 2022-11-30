The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. The games will begin with the CHB vs AD match, where the precipitation will be 2%, the humidity will be 80%, and the wind speed will be 0km/hr.
Teams line-up
The Chennai Braves
Sikandar Raza (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Kobe Herft, Adhitya Shetty, Sam Cook, Olly Stone, James Fuller, Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan
Team Abu Dhabi
Chris Lynn (captain), Kamran Atta (wicketkeeper), Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou, Allen Andrew, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Brandon King, James Vince, Alex Hales
The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Score Updates:
The @TeamADCricket bowlers do it again 🙌🔥
They restrict @chennaibravesae to 7️⃣1️⃣ off their 10 overs 💪#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/JmlmHF8TeE
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
The dream start for @imnaveenulhaq & @TeamADCricket ⚡️
Dan Lawrence ❌
Sikandar Raza ❌
Dawid Malan ❌#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/4MOqaHWSEO
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
Game 1️⃣… let’s GO! 🔥
Both team’s are coming off big wins and looking strong heading into tonight’s fixture 🏏 @chennaibravesae have won the toss and will bat first 👊 #AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/kVWtK7SmnL
— T10 League (@T10League) November 30, 2022
