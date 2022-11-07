The ICC Women’s Player of October is Nida Dar

Nida Dar has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2022

After putting on a show during the just finished T20 Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh, veteran Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2022.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, both from India, were also up for the award in addition to Dar. However, the skilled Dar took first place, defeating the Indian team.

Dar performed admirably for Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup in October, collecting 145 runs in six games at an incredible average of 72.50 and claiming eight wickets for just 14.87 each.

She has accomplished a lot, including an outstanding all-around performance against India in which she hit an undefeated 56 and then took 2/23 to lead Pakistan to an illustrious victory.

Dar’s consistent efforts in a demanding batting and bowling role throughout the competition allowed Pakistan to advance to the semi-finals, where they narrowly lost to Sri Lanka by one run.

Dar remarked, “It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me,” I regret that we were unable to win the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am pleased with how well we are doing as a team. The recent series victory over Ireland at home demonstrates the effort the girls are making in their sport.

“I take great pride in representing my country and my aim is to contribute to my team winning as much as I can.”

