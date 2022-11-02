The Jake Paul-Anderson Silva PPV was “tanked.”

Paul tried to fight Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., but both fell through at the last minute

Their timing was also poor

The pay-per-view (PPV) event that featured Jake Paul and Anderson Silva was “tanked.”

According to “The Problem Child,” who attributed the breakdown of their boxing contest on October 29 on the pre-fight disclosure that Silva was knocked out during sparring, this is what caused the match to be cancelled. Paul is of the opinion that the damage has already been done, notwithstanding the fact that the Brazilian later recanted that comment once the athletic commission became involved.

Paul told IMPAULSIVE, “The pre-buys were going crazy” (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). Up, up, and up. And on Wednesday, when the news broke that Anderson had claimed to have been knocked out or something similar, putting the fight in peril, the pre-buys completely collapsed. When the general public sees it, they think, “Oh, it’s not happening.” Hasim (Rahman Jr.) and Tommy (Fury) both withdrew, and Jake fucking Paul was unable to organise an event. This is finished. ticket sales were destroyed. We’re still selling tickets that day, boom, boom, boom. Nothing remained but zero.

Paul had previously attempted to box Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., but both fights fell through at the eleventh hour, forcing the YouTube pugilist to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new plan. The fact that the 47-year-old Silva started talking about his recent sparring difficulties may (or may not) explain why buyers got cold feet after hearing about it.

It also appears that the timing was not in their favour in any way, shape, or form.

