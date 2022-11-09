Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • ‘There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback’ says Babar
‘There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback’ says Babar

‘There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback’ says Babar

Articles
Advertisement
‘There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback’ says Babar

‘There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback’ says Babar

Advertisement
  • Everyone was uncertain about combo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan before the semi-final
  • The Netherlands’ victory over South Africa also helped Pakistan advance to the semifinals
  • He lamented the criticism, saying that it was directed at the team’s performance
Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, launched a broad jab at the Men in Green’s detractors, telling them to “enjoy” now that the side had advanced to the T20 World Cup final.

Everyone was uncertain about Pakistan’s opening combo of Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan before the semi-final, when Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. But with their outstanding performance in the pivotal game, they have disproven their detractors.

The skipper recognised that Pakistan’s performance in the multi-nation event had not been up to par; the squad had lost to India and subsequently to the underdog Zimbabwe.

As they went on to defeat all three opponents in the group stage, they never looked back. The Netherlands’ victory over South Africa also helped Pakistan advance to the semifinals.

“There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback. I have my team management to thank as they kept my morale high,” Babar said.

No matter whatsoever side Pakistan faced in the championship final, the captain promised, the Men in Green would give it their all. India or England will be their opponent in the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.

Advertisement

He lamented the criticism, saying that it was directed at the team’s performance.

“If the captain is being criticised, it means that the team is also being criticised.”

“You can indeed criticise, but refrain from getting personal. Critics should now enjoy as the team has reached the final,” he added.

 

Also Read

Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win
Pakistan thrashes New Zealand and keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a win

Pakistani supporters began comparing Babar Azam and company's run to Imran Khan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars | Match 1
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars | Match 1
ICC named Grace Scrivens as winner of ICC Women's Player of the Month
ICC named Grace Scrivens as winner of ICC Women's Player of the Month
MS vs LQ Match 1: Lahore Qalandars sets the Target
MS vs LQ Match 1: Lahore Qalandars sets the Target "176" for Multan Sultans | PSL 2023
MS vs LQ Match 1: Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
MS vs LQ Match 1: Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
PSL 8: Season eight began with glittering 'opening ceremony' at Multan Cricket Stadium
PSL 8: Season eight began with glittering 'opening ceremony' at Multan Cricket Stadium
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story