'There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback' says Babar

Everyone was uncertain about combo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan before the semi-final

The Netherlands’ victory over South Africa also helped Pakistan advance to the semifinals

He lamented the criticism, saying that it was directed at the team’s performance

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, launched a broad jab at the Men in Green’s detractors, telling them to “enjoy” now that the side had advanced to the T20 World Cup final.

Everyone was uncertain about Pakistan’s opening combo of Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan before the semi-final, when Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. But with their outstanding performance in the pivotal game, they have disproven their detractors.

The skipper recognised that Pakistan’s performance in the multi-nation event had not been up to par; the squad had lost to India and subsequently to the underdog Zimbabwe.

As they went on to defeat all three opponents in the group stage, they never looked back. The Netherlands’ victory over South Africa also helped Pakistan advance to the semifinals.

“There are ups and downs in cricket, but I believed that we would stage a comeback. I have my team management to thank as they kept my morale high,” Babar said.

No matter whatsoever side Pakistan faced in the championship final, the captain promised, the Men in Green would give it their all. India or England will be their opponent in the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.

He lamented the criticism, saying that it was directed at the team’s performance.

“If the captain is being criticised, it means that the team is also being criticised.”

“You can indeed criticise, but refrain from getting personal. Critics should now enjoy as the team has reached the final,” he added.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Advertisement What a knock from Babar Azam in the semi-final clash 👏#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/SGkg5xD18Q — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2022

