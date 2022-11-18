“This new bat for Babar is looking insane” Gray-Nicolls

Gray-Nicolls published a brief video of the bat they designed for Babar on Twitter

Babar scored 124 runs in seven innings with an average of 17.71 and a strike rate of 93.23

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, was given a “insane-looking” bat by a cricket brand, Gray-Nicolls, that he will soon use while competing for his country.

On Friday, the sporting equipment manufacturer published a brief video of the bat they designed for Babar on Twitter.

“This new bat for Babar is looking insane,” the brand wrote in its caption revealing the bat designed for the 28-year-old batter.

This new bat for Babar is looking insane 🤤 pic.twitter.com/jPKvIFnH4x Advertisement — Gray-Nicolls (@graynics) November 17, 2022

The Green Shirts advanced to the final of the just finished T20 World Cup in Australia under the captaincy of Pakistan. However, they were ultimately on the losing side as England took home the trophy.

The right-hander had a poor start to the competition, scoring just 39 runs in the Super 12 round, earning him criticism from both spectators and a number of analysts.

He did, however, perform admirably for his team against New Zealand in the semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-handed batsman helped the green shirts advance to the big event’s final by scoring 53 runs off 42 balls to surpass the 152 runs recorded by the Kiwis.

The Pakistani captain was dismissed by Adil Rashid after hitting 32 runs off 28 balls, falling short of expectations following his respectable performance against the Black Caps.

Babar scored 124 runs in seven innings with an average of 17.71 and a strike rate of 93.23.

It should be mentioned that Gray-Nicolls declared in December 2020 that Babar had been added to their roster of international players.

The Sales and Marketing Director for Gray-Nicolls, Richard Gray, commented on his signing by saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Babar to Gray-Nicolls and happy to have one of the top players in the world utilise the brand. We anticipate closely witnessing his ongoing progress.

Along with Babar, Sir Alastair Cook and Kane Williamson are currently Gray-Nicolls brand ambassadors.

