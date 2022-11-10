Tiffany Trump erupts in anger as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida.

She is slated to wed wealthy heir Michael Boulos this weekend at Mar-A-Lago.

Tiffany Trump is “flipping out” as an approaching hurricane approaches upscale Palm Beach, Florida, where she is slated to wed wealthy heir Michael Boulos this weekend at Mar-A-Lago.

According to a source, the posh club was evacuated on Wednesday, and the staff was sent home. Not until Friday night, just in time for Tiffany and Boulos’ welcoming dinner, is it scheduled to reopen.

Source: “They’ve sent staff home.” Tiffany remains on the scene. These visitors arrived for the week with all of these plans already in place. It was going to be quite extravagant. Both today’s events and tomorrow’s golf outings had to be cancelled. Everybody is confined inside.

They are uncertain whether Friday’s welcome meal will take place, the insider continued. Tiffany is in complete rage.

According to a prediction made by Newsweek on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nicole will intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida.

The National Hurricane Center’s predicted cone of uncertainty encompasses Donald Trump’s Florida home, according to the report. It also stated that while “forecasters aren’t anticipating the storm to impact Mar-A-Lago,” they “are expecting at least some wind and rain from the storm for the site.”

While some visitors have already arrived, others who are traveling in from all over the world might not. The Palm Beach International Airport was shut down and all flights were canceled on Wednesday.

In June 2021, a source exclusively revealed to Page Six that “Tiffany has been waiting to organize a really extravagant wedding.” They want all of their friends from all around the world to attend because her fiance comes from a very rich family and she does as well.

Boulos was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, the home of his family’s multibillion dollar business company. He went to London to study project management.

An insider informed in May that “there has been a lot of preparation and a lot of staging.” “Tiffany’s big moment will be luxurious because this is it. It will be a sizable and lovely event.

Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Melania Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle attended Tiffany’s bridal shower, held last week at the club. Tiffany is the daughter of former President Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples.

In January 2021, Boulos got down on one knee in the Rose Garden of the White House and proposed with a 13-carat, $1.2 million ring he had chosen in Dubai.

In 2018, while Tiffany was on vacation with Lindsay Lohan, the two met in Mykonos.

