Top English commentators are on the panel for Pakistan vs. England Test series

The historic three-match Test series will be called by former England captains and prominent commentators David Gower, Michael Atherton, and Nasser Hussain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared on Monday

The opening game of Test series between Pakistan and England will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1

Atherton and Hussain will be visiting Pakistan for the first time as broadcasters thanks to PCB’s official partnership with Sky Sports UK. Gower has previously commented on events in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the most recent seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England.

Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, and Urooj Mumtaz, three former Test cricketers, are the Pakistani voices on the celebrity-studded commentary team.

The three Tests will be broadcast via 27 full high-definition cameras, including the buggy cam and full hawkeye review system, according to the PCB.

During pre- and post-match shows, as well as during the lunch and tea breaks, spectators will have access to insights thanks to PCB’s PitchSide Studio, which will be hosted by renowned broadcaster Zainab Abbas.

