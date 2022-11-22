Tunisia holds Denmark in World Cup opener

Denmark’s late penalty appeal was denied, but Tunisia squandered two clear scoring opportunities.

Crowd of 42,925 gave Tunisia energy and helped them secure what had seemed like an unlikely point.

In the first game of Group D at the World Cup, Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw at Education City Stadium on Tuesday. The substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post, and Denmark’s late penalty appeal was denied, but Tunisia squandered two clear scoring opportunities.

Despite the fact that Tunisia are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 international matches, their sizeable following in the crowd of 42,925 gave their side energy and helped them secure what had seemed like an unlikely point before kickoff. The crowd’s deafening whistles and roars gave energy to their side and helped secure what had seemed like an unlikely point before kickoff.

The referee Cesar Arturo Ramos checked the play at the VAR screen to see if it was a handball, but instead of awarding a penalty to Denmark for a handball in stoppage time, he gave a free kick to Tunisia for a foul in the build-up. Denmark believed they should have had a penalty.

The coach of Denmark, Kasper Hjulmand, commented to DR that his team “played too nervously and too slowly, and we didn’t find ourselves in the first half.” “There was a point in the game when we started to get into it, but we were never relaxed and comfortable; that came much later in the contest. There is no question that our performance was below average.

The process of qualifying for the next round has become more difficult, but it is not yet over. We have started the tournament, but it would have been nice to have a better result so far so that we can hold our heads a little higher.

Tunisia played at a pace that will be difficult for them to keep up throughout the group stages, but they were good value for their point and showed a resiliency that will please their coach, Jalel Kadri.

Cornelius only needed to head the ball over the line at the back post, but instead he flicked it onto the woodwork, which was Denmark’s best opportunity late in the second half. Denmark would have hoped to create more chances, but their best opportunity came late in the second half.

