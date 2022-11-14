Two Pakistanis named to Team of Tournament for T20 World Cup 2022

Two Pakistanis named to Team of the Tournament for T20 World Cup 2022.

The most valued team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was revealed.

England became the first team to win.

The most valued team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was revealed, which featured players from Pakistan, one of the semifinalists following the conclusion of the competition.

After defeating Pakistan in the tournament’s championship match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, England became the first team to win both the 50-over and 20-over white-ball championships in the history of the sport.

Two members of the Pakistani squad are represented, as are two from India, four from England, and one each from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand.

The Upstox Team of the Tournament is as follows:

From Pakistan, Shadab Khan

The all-rounder for Pakistan dominated the competition, scoring 98 runs at a 168.96 strike rate. With an economy rate of 6.34 and 11 wickets at an average of 15, Shadab kept the team in check during the middle overs.

Pakistani Shaheen Shah Afridi

After recovering from a knee injury, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi began the competition strongly, but the setback in the final drove him back to the pavilion, and he was unable to deliver his final two overs.

Shaheen assisted the squad when they most needed him by dismissing Alex Hales in the opening over of the final and Finn Allen in the first over of the semifinal match against New Zealand.

India’s Virat Kohli

The Indian hitter led the competition in runs scored, producing a significant tournament. He averaged 98.66 runs while scoring 296 runs. In the Super 12, the star hitter scored 82 against Pakistan while hitting four fifty-scores.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav of India had a fantastic performance similar to that of Virat Kohli, scoring 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68.

England’s Alex Hales

With two outstanding innings, including an 86 in the semi-final against India, England’s opener made the XI. He moved up to the position of second-leading run-scorer for the group.

He scored 212 runs at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 147.22.

England’s Jos Buttler

With two game-winning hits, the captain significantly contributed to the T20 championship victory. He scored 80 against India and 73 against the Black Caps. With 225 runs already scored at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 144.23, he is also the highest run scorer.

England’s Sam Curran

Englishmen In the championship game, Sam Curran won Player of the Match and Tournament awards. In the competition, he has 13 wickets and a 6.52 economy rate.

Mark Wood, an Englishman

Due to an injury, England pacer Mark Wood was unable to play in the semifinal and championship games. He did, however, already leave his mark on the competition by dispatching talented opponents while bowling at a speed of 150kph. The cricketer claimed nine wickets.

New Zealander Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips, who had a century in the competition, was instrumental in getting his team to the semi-finals. The batter had a 201 run total, a 40.20 average, and a 158.26 strikeout to walk ratio.

Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza

The seasoned all-rounder was Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer in the tournament and excelled with both bat and ball. He recorded 10 wickets with an economy rate of 6.50 while scoring 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97.

African national Anrich Nortje

Players encountered difficulties during the Super 12 stage as a result of South Africa’s Anrich Nortje’s fast bowling. He has 11 wickets to his belt and a 5.37 economy rate.

