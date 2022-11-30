Advertisement
Edition: English
  UAE T20 league is expected to begin on January 13th
  • On January 13, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play in the opening match of the International League Twenty20 (ILT20) at the Dubai International Stadium
  • Prior to the opening game, a star-studded ILT20 inauguration ceremony will take place at the same location

The lucrative competition, which runs from January 13 to February 12, will feature up to six teams and be played in three cities: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The participating teams are the Sharjah Warriors, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The league will feature performances by stars like Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Moeen Ali (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).

The ICC-approved competition reportedly pays players excellent salaries and is the second-highest-paying league after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“This is a really exciting time for the league, and jointly we are thrilled to announce the 2023 ILT20 playing calendar,” said Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.

“We can’t wait for the teams to arrive (in early January), compete on the field, and provide cricket fans here, in the UAE, and all around the world top-notch entertainment,” he continued.

