Umair Jaswal plays Shoaib Akhtar in ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in Rawalpindi Express biopic.

Akhtar is known for his lightning-quick pace and ability to bowl fierce bouncers.

The former right-armer holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket history (161.3 kph).

Umair Jaswal, a well-known singer and actor in Pakistan, will play Shoaib Akhtar in the former pacer’s biopic, Rawalpindi Express.

Akhtar, dubbed the “Rawalpindi Express,” is known for his lightning-quick pace and ability to bowl fierce bouncers, making batters of the time fearful of facing him.

The former right-armer also holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket history (161.3 kph).

Umair took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he will play Akhtar in the biopic about the 47-year-old.

“I’m honoured to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akhtar on the big screen in Rawalpindi Express. With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavours. We look forward to bringing to you a first of its kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition,” the singer announced.

Earlier this month, Akhtar announced that a biopic about his life’s journey would be made.

“The start of this wonderful journey.” RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running Against the Odds is launching my story, my life, and my biopic. You’re in for an experience like no other. The first foreign film to feature a Pakistani athlete. Shoaib Akhtar, controversially yours,” the former pacer had tweeted.

Akhtar’s biopic will be the first foreign film about a Pakistani sports figure, and it will be released on November 16, 2023.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser and Qaiser Nawaz direct Akhtar’s biopic.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 224 international matches and took 444 wickets before retiring in 2011 after the ODI World Cup.

