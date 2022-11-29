United States beat Iran 1-0,Well played by both side

The United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic scored the game-winning goal for the U.S., but was injured celebrating.

He crashed into the goalkeeper while trying to collect a cross and scored his first World Cup goal.

In reality, the United States national soccer team’s mission was straightforward: win.

Their World Cup match against Iran on Tuesday night was made more difficult by the high stakes, the spotlight, and the politics.

The Iranians’ extreme anger at the perceived disrespect to their flag, the online banter and threats, and the interest all grew in intensity after an own goal was scored by their own federation’s social media team.

There was no wiggle space in the task at hand, however: the United States had to win against Iran on Tuesday night if it wanted to continue competing.

So it turned out.

Perhaps the United States’ brightest player, Christian Pulisic, who scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 triumph, was forced to leave the match at halftime with an abdominal injury after crashing into the Iran goalkeeper while trying to celebrate the scoring.

The United States beat Iran 1-0 in a nail-biting contest because Christian Pulisic gave his body to collect a cross from Sergio Dest, colliding with the Iranian goalie as he finished the first World Cup goal of his career.

Pulisic remained on the ground after scoring the goal that put the United States ahead and ultimately won them a ticket in the knockout round.

Although he returned to play for the remainder of the first half, Pulisic was substituted out at halftime with an abdominal injury, and his status will be closely monitored as even the United States prepare to play the Netherlands in the next round.

