Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
USA vs Iran 1-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings

USA vs Iran 1-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings

Articles
Advertisement
USA vs Iran 1-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings

USA vs Iran 1-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings

Advertisement
  • England and the United States of America won their final Group B
  • Marcus Rashford scored twice for England during their match against Wale
  • United States of America advanced to the knockout stage
Advertisement

Both England and the United States of America won their final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, advancing them both to the Round of 16.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for England during their match against Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for England against Wales. Meanwhile, England’s Phil Foden scored a goal in the 51st minute thanks to his efforts.

In the other game, the United States of America advanced to the knockout stage thanks to a goal scored by Christian Pulisic (38′) in the first half at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Advertisement

The difference in goals scored between the United States and Iran will be the determining factor in the match if it ends in a tie.

Points Table

Also Read

Pulisic defeats Iran to advance the US in their World Cup match
Pulisic defeats Iran to advance the US in their World Cup match

In a highly charged political rivalry game, the United States defeated Iran...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story