England and the United States of America won their final Group B

Marcus Rashford scored twice for England during their match against Wale

United States of America advanced to the knockout stage

Both England and the United States of America won their final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, advancing them both to the Round of 16.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for England during their match against Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for England against Wales. Meanwhile, England’s Phil Foden scored a goal in the 51st minute thanks to his efforts.

In the other game, the United States of America advanced to the knockout stage thanks to a goal scored by Christian Pulisic (38′) in the first half at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

The difference in goals scored between the United States and Iran will be the determining factor in the match if it ends in a tie.

Points Table

