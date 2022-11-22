USA vs Wales match draws 1-1 | Fifa world cup 2022 points table and teams Standings

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-0 | Fifa world cup 2022 points table and teams Standings
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-0 in their first World Cup match on...
The first game between Wales and the United States in this World Cup was billed as a potential deciding match in Group B, determining who would finish behind England to qualify for the Group of 16.
A 1-1 draw left the group wide open, however.
“The most important thing was that we didn’t lose,” said US striker Timothy Weah.
The United States, a country of more than 300 million people, was described by President Joe Biden as the “underdog” in this match. This perplexed many in Wales, a nation of just over three million people competing in its first World Cup since 1958.
As the old saying goes, football is a game of two halves. The first period of this match was frantic and frenetic, with neither team settling, the United States pressing high and Wales scrambling to complete passes. Breathless material.
