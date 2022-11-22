USA vs Wales match draws 1-1 | Fifa world cup 2022 points table and teams Standings

Wales and the United States play out a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup 2014 Group B match.

It was billed as a potential deciding match in Group B, but left the group wide open. T

he United States were described by President Joe Biden as the “underdogs”.

A 1-1 draw left the group wide open, however.

“The most important thing was that we didn’t lose,” said US striker Timothy Weah.

As the old saying goes, football is a game of two halves. The first period of this match was frantic and frenetic, with neither team settling, the United States pressing high and Wales scrambling to complete passes. Breathless material.

