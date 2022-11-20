‘Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks’ says Ronaldo

Picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is breaking the internet

The “greatest image of 2022” was posted online by legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, breaking the internet.

In conjunction with a prominent design house, the pair shared a unique photo on their social media profiles on the night of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/0TsieZP40P Advertisement — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 19, 2022

With 1604 goals and 581 assists, the Portuguese and Argentine stars have amassed a combined 12 Ballon d’Or victories.

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins today in Qatar, will feature two of football’s biggest talents, both of whom will be vying for the title of tournament victor for the first time.

Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final after extra time, and Messi has stated that this will “very likely” be his final World Cup.

He hasn’t yet won football’s top honour, unlike past greats Pele and Diego Maradona. When he was the catalyst for Argentina’s Copa America victory last year, he did, in fact, win a significant international tournament with them.

Ronaldo, Messi’s longtime competitor for the title of finest player in the world, will undoubtedly make his final appearance at a World Cup at the age of 37. The all-time leading scorer in international football recently scored his 700th club goal.

Portugal’s finest performance with Ronaldo on a world stage remains a semi-final exit in 2006. Ronaldo and Portugal achieved an emotional title at Euro 2016 nonetheless. He will be hoping to surpass Pele, Miroslav Klose, and Uwe Seeler by scoring in a record-breaking fifth consecutive World Cup.

Ronaldo, who had a shaky start to the season with Manchester United before accusing the team of “betraying” him, will need to move past it.

