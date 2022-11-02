Virat Kohli passes all previous T20 World Cup run-scorers.

Kohli outscored Mahela Jayawardene by 1,016 runs.

Virat Kohli of India reached 16 runs against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli of India reached 16 runs against Bangladesh on Wednesday, becoming the highest run scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history.

In his 23rd T20 World Cup innings, Kohli outscored Mahela Jayawardene, a former captain of Sri Lanka, by 1,016 runs. After 31 innings, Jayawardene set a record.

After making his debut in the shorter format in 2010, the former skipper is currently participating in his 113th T20 international match for India.

“Yet another milestone unlocked,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Bangladesh won the toss in the crucial Super 12 encounter on Wednesday in Adelaide and requested that India bat first.

Coming to the crease at 11-1, Kohli continued to bat after 10 overs and was still unbeaten at 24. India scored 84-2 in large part because to KL Rahul’s 32-ball fifty.

After it appeared that someone had recorded inside of Kohli’s hotel room in Perth, the 33-year-old athlete recently admitted that he was “paranoid about his privacy.”

Additionally, he recently emerged from a protracted slump in his batting to be in outstanding form during this T20 World Cup, leading India to victory over Pakistan with an undefeated 82 and adding another fifty against the Netherlands in the following match.

In a long and illustrious career, “King Kohli’s” innings against Pakistan was one of his best.

When India was 31-4 and chasing 160, Kohli led the side to victory on the final ball of a thrilling final over from which 18 runs were required.

At the conclusion of the 19th over, when 28 runs were still needed, he blasted two sixes off Pakistani quick bowler Haris Rauf. In the hasty final over, he smacked a third six off a no-ball.

Earlier, in front of 90,000 loud supporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, his composed 113-run combination with Hardik Pandya had turned the tide after Pakistan appeared to be headed for victory.

