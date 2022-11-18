Advertisement
Wasim Akram has been designated brand ambassador for Lanka Premier League (LPL)

  • Wasim Akramhas been named the brand ambassador for 3rd Lanka Premier League
  • Jayasuriya and Akram have been appointed as “brand ambassadors”
  • Wasim Akram expressed his happiness at being selected for the position
Wasim Akram, a great former cricketer from Pakistan, has been named the brand ambassador for the third Lanka Premier League (LPL), which will take place from December 6 to 23.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram, known as the “Sultan of Swing,” and LPL have been appointed as “brand ambassadors.”

Wasim Akram expressed his happiness at being selected for the position by saying the Sri Lankan supporters had always shown him love and compassion. He claimed that the LPL was creating top-tier professional players for the nation and that the Asia Cup triumph was evidence of this.

“I have seen the last two editions of the LPL and the quality of cricket. I am sure that players will maintain the standard of cricket in the forthcoming edition of LPL.”

