Edition: English
Edition: English

  • Wedding of Inzamam ul Haq’s daughter ends up being a star-studded event
  • Inzamam ul Haq, a former captain of Pakistan’s Test team and current top selector, wed his daughter on Thursday in Lahore
  • Umaima, the daughter of Inzamam, wed Mohsin Masood in March 2022 in a lavish ceremony at Lahore’s Khokhar Palace
  • Mohsin is the son of renowned businessman Malik Muhammad Masood Khokhar of Sargodha
Numerous current and former cricketing greats attended Inzamam’s daughter’s wedding, which was attended by a star-studded crowd.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and star Shaheen Shah Afridi were a major draw for the crowd throughout the ceremony.

To wish the newlyweds well, former captains Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, and Moeen Khan joined Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal, Imam ul Haq, and many others.

They wished the newlyweds well and congratulated Inzamam, a former Pakistani batting sensation, on this historic occasion. The cricketing celebrities interacted with the guests and took candid photos and pictures with them.

Pictures from the event are being shared on social media.

