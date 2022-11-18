Inzamam ul Haq predicts India out of Asia cup today
Previous Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said. India may be out of the Asia...
Numerous current and former cricketing greats attended Inzamam’s daughter’s wedding, which was attended by a star-studded crowd.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and star Shaheen Shah Afridi were a major draw for the crowd throughout the ceremony.
Stars arrived in Legend Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Daughter wedding in Lahore Masha’Allah. pic.twitter.com/wC4iOz3qAV
— Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) November 17, 2022
To wish the newlyweds well, former captains Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, and Moeen Khan joined Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal, Imam ul Haq, and many others.
They wished the newlyweds well and congratulated Inzamam, a former Pakistani batting sensation, on this historic occasion. The cricketing celebrities interacted with the guests and took candid photos and pictures with them.
Pictures from the event are being shared on social media.
Just now !! Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam at wedding of Inzamam Ul Haq daughter.@SAfridiOfficial ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Nh4j23BQ7D
— MUZAMIL 10 (@Muzamiil10) November 17, 2022
