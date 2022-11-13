Where do Pak vs. Eng players rank

Pakistan’s bowling vs. England’s top order in T20 World Cup final
Pakistan will play England in the T20 World Cup final at the...
Today’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final between Pakistan and England is the most anticipated game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) (Sunday).
The T20 World Cup championship game between the two teams will feature a star-studded lineup. But first, let’s examine the depth of each team’s batting and bowling lineups.
With famous openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan dominate the top of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings, while England’s renowned depth is revealed by the presence of more hitters in the top 100.
While England’s Ben Stokes has infamously proven he can have an impact on the biggest stages despite a lowly batting and bowling ranking, the young gun Mohammad Haris is on course to vault into the top category as a result of his strong T20 World Cup performance for Pakistan.
The T20 World Cup final is predicted to be decided by Pakistan’s pace attack, but England swift Sam Curran is the only quick from either team to rank in the top 10 of the T20I Bowling Rankings.
While England would hope to have the express-paced Mark Wood ready to add to his nine wickets at the T20 World Cup, Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Curran both have ten wickets each.
Adil Rashid, the highest-ranked spinner for England, has taken 10 wickets for Pakistan, but Shadab Khan has undoubtedly been the tournament’s top turner.
Muhammad Rizwan 2 (Pak)
Bobar Azam (Pak)
Jos Buttler, 13 (Eng)
Alex Hales 35 (Eng)
Moeen Ali 42 (Eng)
Iftikhar Ahmed 51 (Pak)
Shan Masood, 74 (Pak)
Harry Brook (Eng)
Liam Livingstone, 83 (Eng)
Phil Salt 136 (Eng)
Mohammad Haris, 139 (Pak)
Mohammad Nawaz 172 (Pak)
Shadab Khan, 182 (Pak)
No. 212: Ben Stokes (Eng)
Dawid Malan, the sixth-ranked batter in England’s top order, is hoping to be available for the Final despite being forced to withdraw from the semi-final due to injury.
Sam Curran 7 (Eng)
Adil Rashid 8 (Eng)
Haris Rauf, age 18 (PAK)
Shadab Khan, age 19 (PAK)
Shaheen Afridi 22 (PAK)
Mohammed Wasim (PAK)
Chris Woakes 33 (Eng)
Naseem Shah, 43 (Pak)
Chris Jordan 48 (Eng)
Mohammed Nawaz (Pak)
Liam Livingstone, 126 (Eng)
Ben Stokes, year 201 (Eng)
Mark Wood, a 25th-ranked English fast, is aiming to be available for the Final despite being forced to withdraw from the semi-final due to injury.
Moeen Ali, #6 (ENG)
Shadab Khan, age 15 (Pak)
Liam Livingstone, age 17 (ENG)
Mohammad Nawaz 20 (Pak)
