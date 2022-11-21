New Zealand captain Williamson will miss the third T20I due to medical appointment

Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s captain, will miss the third T20 International in Napier on Tuesday (November 22) to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday.

Mark Chapman of the Auckland Aces will join the T20 squad in Napier later on Monday.

Williamson will re-join the group on Wednesday, when the One-day International squad gathers in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

The medical appointment, according to coach Gary Stead, had nothing to do with Williamson’s prior elbow ailment.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule.” Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.” Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri Series in Christchurch. “He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.” Stead confirmed Tim Southee will captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park here.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s middle-order batter, whipped up a storm on Sunday, helping the visitors destroy New Zealand by 65 runs and grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The first game of the series was cancelled due to weather.

Suryakumar put up another 360-degree astounding masterclass in T20I batting with an undefeated 49-ball century to push India to win against a New Zealand bowling outfit that was far from its steady best.

Suryakumar, the top-ranked T20I batter, hit 11 fours and seven sixes all over the park at a strike-rate of 217.65 to be unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls on a sluggish pitch where almost all Indian and New Zealand batters struggled to time the ball, which Virat Kohli aptly called “another video game innings” on Twitter.