Wimbledon will exempt female players from the attire code due to period problems

To allay concerns about competing while on their period

Wimbledon will start allowing female players to wear dark undershorts during the championship the following year

The All England Club announced on Thursday

There has been pressure on Wimbledon to deviate from their customary requirements that players wear only white attire.

Sally Bolton, the chief executive of Wimbledon, said: “We are devoted to assisting the players and paying attention to their suggestions on how they might provide their best effort.

“I’m happy to confirm that the Wimbledon management committee has decided to alter the white clothing regulation after speaking with players and representatives of various stakeholder groups.

“This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

The choice is made in response to a number of women’s football teams, notably Manchester City, quitting wearing white shorts during games.

