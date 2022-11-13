Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr.finished their Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contracts with a 5-0 victory over Auxerre

The trio—French star Kylian Mbappe, Argentinean Lionel Messi, and Brazilian Neymar Jr.—finished their Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contracts before the FIFA World Cup break with a 5-0 victory over Auxerre on Sunday. They are anticipated to be the primary headliners in Qatar 2022.

For his team’s penultimate game before the World Cup, coach Christophe Galtier decided to start Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Messi. The match took place in a sunny Parc des Princes, where the capital club’s fans had flocked in large numbers for the noon kickoff.

The recently promoted Auxerre club played a very defensive system designed for the PSG trio, so things weren’t going to be simple for the Paris team. But PSG swiftly succeeded in making a difference because to their high level of innovation and extreme pressure.

Nuno Mendes made a fantastic pass to Mbappe, who then scored his first goal of the game in the 11th minute to score his 19th goal of the year.

PSG were able to switch between extended stretches of possession and quick changes in pace thanks to an Auxerre team that was trying to keep things tight across the field. Despite this, the score remained 1-1 until halftime, when PSG really started to come into their own upon returning from the locker room.

In the 50th minute, Carlos Soler headed the ball across the goal deftly following another move down the left.

Only 10 minutes later, the Spaniard, who had been on a roll, changed roles, putting Achraf Hakimi on the counterattack. In the 57th minute, the Moroccan outran Benoit Costil with a perfectly placed finish.

Before Messi’s attempt was stopped by the post, Neymar Jr. had a great chance to set up the fourth goal.

The substitutions made by coach Christophe Galtier were also crucial; Ekitike and Renato Sanches scored the fourth goal in the 81st minute after the former set them up.

The icing on the cake came in the 84th minute, when Ekitike scored his first goal for the team by pressing high up the pitch and finishing into the goal.

PSG finished first in the standings before the break as a result, having accrued 41 points in 15 games.

