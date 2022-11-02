Zimbabwe hopes to reach in T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Craig Ervine’s squad had high expectations for a top-two finish in the group.

Ervine’s decision to bat at Adelaide Oval was unsuccessfully vindicated.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe’s prospects of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals effectively vanished following their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in a Group 2 encounter on Wednesday in Adelaide.

After defeating the defending champions Pakistan, Craig Ervine’s squad had high expectations for a top-two finish in the group, but they were all but eliminated after falling to fourth place behind South Africa, India, and Bangladesh.

Ervine’s decision to bat at Adelaide Oval was unsuccessfully vindicated when they were all out for 117 in 19.2 overs.

Only Sean Williams (28) and Sikander Raza (40), who smacked three sixes in his ferocious 40, for them, hit double digits on an otherwise pitiful-looking scorecard.

As the Dutch seamers set the terms throughout the inning, Paul van Meekeren scored 3-29.

With two overs remaining, the Dutch team—which has already been eliminated—registered their first Super 12 victory, led by 52 from Max O’Dowd and 32 from Tom Cooper.

Advertisement

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan’s tragic elimination persists Afghanistan's tragic elimination persists in T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan's T20 World...