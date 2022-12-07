Abdullah and Imam get career-best ranks in ICC Tests

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq of Pakistan have reached new heights after winning the opening game of the Test series against England

They received the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) career-best rankings

Abdullah moved up five spots to position 15 with the most recent ICC update, while Imam moved up 13 spaces to position 38 on the list of Test batters.

At the first innings of the recent first Test against England in Rawalpindi, the pair each achieved a century.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has climbed one spot to take third place overall.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne of Australia, who took Joe Root’s place at the top, are in first and second place, respectively.

According to an ICC press release, “Root obtained the top ranking during a golden run with the bat over the most recent English summer. However, a mixed performance in the recent first Test in Pakistan and a strong showing from Labuschagne against the West Indies has seen a major shake-up at the head of proceedings.”

It should be mentioned that during the first Test in Perth, Labuschagne scored 204 and 104* against the West Indies.

The current Test bowling rankings continue to be led by Pat Cummins of Australia, but India’s Ravindra Jadeja remains at the top of the all-rounder rankings.

