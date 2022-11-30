Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben White leaves 2022 World Cup for “personal reasons”

Ben White leaves 2022 World Cup for “personal reasons”

Articles
Advertisement
Ben White leaves 2022 World Cup for “personal reasons”

Ben White leaves 2022 World Cup for “personal reasons”

Advertisement
  • Ben White pauses the 2022 World Cup.
  • The 25-year-old defender has departed Qatar before of England’s knockout round against Senegal.
  • Ben White departed England’s training facility in Al Wakrah for personal reasons. “
Advertisement

Ben White pauses the 2022 World Cup.

The 25-year-old defender has departed Qatar before of England’s knockout round against Senegal. Ben White departed England’s training facility in Al Wakrah for personal reasons. “The Arsenal defender won’t play again this tournament,” England’s FA asked that the player’s privacy be respected.

The Arsenal player missed England’s opening two group games against Iran and the US. He missed Nov. 29’s Group B match against Wales. After England’s triumph, they’ll meet Senegal on Dec. 4 in the round of 16. After Ben’s retirement was announced, soccer fans worldwide supported him. Arsenal tweeted, “We’re with you, Ben.” Hope you’re doing well, Ben. You’ve had a great season.

Ben’s personal life seems secretive off the field. Instagram says the sportsman recently engaged to Milly Adams. “I got you,” he posted on Instagram with a snap of Milly’s ring. Milly wrote a sweet message on Instagram on Ben’s birthday in October “Everyone, happy birthday! I adore you.”

Christian Pulisic was transported to the hospital on Nov. 29 after suffering an injury against Iran. Midfielder’s condition is day-to-day after pelvic contusion. The 24-year-old is set to fight against the Netherlands on Dec. 3. After the squad beat Iran, he said on Instagram, “No words to convey what this means to us.” @usmnt, go!

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a stunning white gown as she weds Ben Affleck in Georgia.
Jennifer Lopez stuns in a stunning white gown as she weds Ben Affleck in Georgia.

At the weekend's second wedding reception in Georgia Jennifer Lopez and Ben...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Football Worldcup News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story