Ben White leaves 2022 World Cup for “personal reasons”

The 25-year-old defender has departed Qatar before of England’s knockout round against Senegal. Ben White departed England’s training facility in Al Wakrah for personal reasons. “The Arsenal defender won’t play again this tournament,” England’s FA asked that the player’s privacy be respected.

The Arsenal player missed England’s opening two group games against Iran and the US. He missed Nov. 29’s Group B match against Wales. After England’s triumph, they’ll meet Senegal on Dec. 4 in the round of 16. After Ben’s retirement was announced, soccer fans worldwide supported him. Arsenal tweeted, “We’re with you, Ben.” Hope you’re doing well, Ben. You’ve had a great season.

Ben’s personal life seems secretive off the field. Instagram says the sportsman recently engaged to Milly Adams. “I got you,” he posted on Instagram with a snap of Milly’s ring. Milly wrote a sweet message on Instagram on Ben’s birthday in October “Everyone, happy birthday! I adore you.”

Christian Pulisic was transported to the hospital on Nov. 29 after suffering an injury against Iran. Midfielder’s condition is day-to-day after pelvic contusion. The 24-year-old is set to fight against the Netherlands on Dec. 3. After the squad beat Iran, he said on Instagram, “No words to convey what this means to us.” @usmnt, go!

