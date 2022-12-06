Cristiano Ronaldo targets WC quarterfinals as Morocco dreams big.

Cristiano Ronaldo will try to help Portugal defeat Switzerland.

Ronaldo launched into a tirade against Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo will try to help Portugal defeat Switzerland and go to the World Cup quarterfinals as Morocco tries to stop Spain from winning a second world championship on Tuesday.

Only two spots in the last eight need to be filled in Qatar after Croatia edged out Japan in a penalty shootout and five-time champions Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1.

Before he ever kicked a ball during the competition, Ronaldo launched into a tirade against Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United.

After leaving by “mutual agreement,” he is currently looking for a new team. According to sources, he is in negotiations for a huge contract with the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Despite all the excitement, the 37-year-old great forward who is participating in what is probably certainly his final World Cup has been a shell of his former self.

He became the first player to score at five World Cups when he converted a penalty in his team’s opening match against Ghana. Since then, he has tried his hardest but has been unable to score again.

Portugal supporters continue to be divided about Ronaldo’s starting position, although coach Fernando Santos claimed he was not following the heated discussion.

I don’t read this kind of stuff, he declared. “I’m not looking at other forms of the news; it’s not a lack of respect; we just have three days to train for a game. We concentrate on the upcoming game.

Santos predicted that the matchup with Switzerland would be competitive. In the UEFA Nations League, Portugal defeated Switzerland 4-0 in June before falling to same nation 1-0 in the rematch.

The lone team from Africa and the only Arab squad still in Qatar is Morocco. As they aim to go to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in their history, coach Walid Regragui has challenged his team to believe they can overcome powerhouse Spain.

If Morocco defeats the 2010 champions, they will become just the fourth African team to make it to the final eight, joining Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

We’ll start strong, Regragui declared. “Let’s raise the Moroccan flag very high. We are playing primarily for ourselves and for our nation.

“We want to make all the Arabs and Africans happy. We ask for their prayers and support in order to give us the edge we need to prevail. Previously, only the Moroccans helped to support us.

Prior to a tie with Germany and a loss to South Korea, Spain started the campaign with a bang, thrashing seven goals past Costa Rica.

Prior to the World Cup, coach Luis Enrique claimed he gave everyone of his players the “homework” of practicing 1,000 penalties because he is certain they are not a lottery.

With Neymar back in the lineup following injury, Brazil dominated the first half of their match against South Korea, soaring to a 4-0 lead in the 36th minute, including a goal from the penalty spot for their talisman.

A terrible night for Asian football saw Paik Seung-ho pull one back with a thunderbolt late on, but his side was overwhelmed.

Earlier, Croatia under Luka Modric did it the difficult way, defeating Japan 3-1 on penalties after coming back from a goal down.

Dominik Livakovic, Croatia’s goalkeeper, emerged as the shootout’s hero by stopping three penalties.

The only game in Croatia’s last eight knockout matches at major championships that did not go into extra time was their loss to France in the final in Russia four years ago.

On Friday, the Netherlands will play Argentina, while Brazil will play Croatia in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, England will play France.

