Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC

Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC

Articles
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC

Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC

Advertisement
  • Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC.
  • England has won three and drawn one of its four games in Qatar.
  • Rice argued that England have nothing to worry about.
Advertisement

Declan Rice asserts that England’s “flawless” showings in the FIFA World Cup 2022 have silenced their pre-tournament detractors.

Defending champions France will be their opponent in the quarterfinals as Gareth Southgate’s squad easily defeated Senegal 3-0 on Sunday.

England has won three and drawn one of its four games in Qatar.

“In my opinion, we don’t receive the recognition we merit for our efforts, Rice stated. “If you observe other teams, such as the Netherlands and Argentina, they consistently win their games and are referred to as “masterclasses.”

“It always gets picked off with us. Things that are bad always happen in that manner. It has been flawless if you consider the last several games. As a great team, I believe nations ought to begin to fear us right now.”

In four games in Qatar, England has scored 12 goals, matching their total from the 2018 World Cup. This is the nation’s joint-highest total at a major tournament.

Advertisement

Additionally, they haven’t conceded a goal in any of their last three FIFA World Cup games, which is a streak they haven’t had since 1982.

“There was a lot of discussion before the competition about how we don’t score enough goals. Another one we’ve kept quiet about is “Rice added.

“The defense came under intense scrutiny for giving up goals, but it has been strong. We’ll keep constructing and moving forward.”

Rice argued that England have nothing to worry about despite the strain of playing Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Kylian Mbappe in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

“We want to take part in these games. They only appear sometimes. There is no bigger quarterfinal match than England versus France “Midfielder for West Ham added.

“The entire world will be watching, I’m sure. We sincerely desire to advance. Buzzing [about our victory against Senegal] is pointless if we can’t continue and defeat France.”

Advertisement

On December 10, England and France will square off in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Also Read

Declan Rice receives transfer warning from West Ham
Declan Rice receives transfer warning from West Ham

Declan Rice receives transfer warning from West Ham. They run the risk...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly in talks with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly in talks with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia
Hassan Ali reacts enraged when audience disrespects him
Hassan Ali reacts enraged when audience disrespects him
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is December 6, 2022- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is December 6, 2022- Details
Wordle today December 6, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today December 6, 2022: Here’s answer
Nat Sciver shows stellar performance yet avoiding 'boiling point'
Nat Sciver shows stellar performance yet avoiding 'boiling point'
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis win World Athlete of year awards
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis win World Athlete of year awards
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story