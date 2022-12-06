Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC.

England has won three and drawn one of its four games in Qatar.

Rice argued that England have nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

Declan Rice asserts that England’s “flawless” showings in the FIFA World Cup 2022 have silenced their pre-tournament detractors.

Defending champions France will be their opponent in the quarterfinals as Gareth Southgate’s squad easily defeated Senegal 3-0 on Sunday.

England has won three and drawn one of its four games in Qatar.

“In my opinion, we don’t receive the recognition we merit for our efforts, Rice stated. “If you observe other teams, such as the Netherlands and Argentina, they consistently win their games and are referred to as “masterclasses.”

“It always gets picked off with us. Things that are bad always happen in that manner. It has been flawless if you consider the last several games. As a great team, I believe nations ought to begin to fear us right now.”

In four games in Qatar, England has scored 12 goals, matching their total from the 2018 World Cup. This is the nation’s joint-highest total at a major tournament.

Advertisement

Additionally, they haven’t conceded a goal in any of their last three FIFA World Cup games, which is a streak they haven’t had since 1982.

“There was a lot of discussion before the competition about how we don’t score enough goals. Another one we’ve kept quiet about is “Rice added.

“The defense came under intense scrutiny for giving up goals, but it has been strong. We’ll keep constructing and moving forward.”

Rice argued that England have nothing to worry about despite the strain of playing Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Kylian Mbappe in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

“We want to take part in these games. They only appear sometimes. There is no bigger quarterfinal match than England versus France “Midfielder for West Ham added.

“The entire world will be watching, I’m sure. We sincerely desire to advance. Buzzing [about our victory against Senegal] is pointless if we can’t continue and defeat France.”

Advertisement

On December 10, England and France will square off in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Also Read Declan Rice receives transfer warning from West Ham Declan Rice receives transfer warning from West Ham. They run the risk...