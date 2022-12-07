Djokovic scheduled to start 2023 season in South Australia

Serbian star will compete in his first tournament in Australia in two years.

He will be joined by eight of the top 10 men and women in the world.

The Adelaide International will take place from January 1–8 and January 9–14.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic will start his 2023 season in the Adelaide International before attempting to win a 10th Australian Open championship, according to the organisers of the competition.

Eight of the top 10 men and women in the world will compete in the Adelaide International’s inaugural week of competition in 2023, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The federal government reversed a prohibition on Djokovic’s entry into the country, and the Serbian superstar will compete in his first tournament in Australia in two years. Djokovic is a 21-time grand slam winner.

In the men’s field, he will be accompanied by No. 6 in the world Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 7 Daniil Medvedev, No. 8 Andrey Rublev, as well as emerging youngster Jannik Sinner and seasoned Andy Murray.

Top-10 players Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina, and Veronika Kudermetova, as well as two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, lead the women’s tournament.

In a press statement, Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald commented, “We are happy to confirm such a world-class line-up for week one.”

Tennis fans can expect to witness the best players in the world in Adelaide before to the Australian Open because of the calibre of ATP and WTA players who have entered. Two competitions will make up the 2023 Adelaide International, the first taking place from January 1–8 and the second from January 9–14.

In November, the government declared that Djokovic had been given a visa to compete in Australia in January.

It happened 10 months after the 35-year-old attempted to enter the country without having received the COVID-19 vaccination, leading to his detention and deportation from Australia.

On January 16, 2023, the Australian Open will start.

