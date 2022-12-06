FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain vs Morocco Live score at Bolnews.com
Spain will be favorites in Today’s match last-16 match against Morocco, but the Atlas Lions will believe they can pull off an upset after an electric start to their World Cup campaign.
Spain vs Morocco
Venue: Education City Stadium
Date and Time: December 6, 6pm (15:00 GMT)
Spain vs Morocco Live score
Leader. #FIFAWorldCup winner. Icon 🇪🇸
Sergio Busquets has been the driving force from one Spanish generation to the next#Qatar2022 | @5sergiob
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
15 minutes to go and then it’s penalties! ⏳ #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
WHAT. A. SAVE. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7rdO6Hic9X
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Extra time is underway 🇲🇦 🇪🇸
Will there be a winner? 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
The deadlock can’t be broken! 🔒
We’re heading for 30 more minutes 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
One of the best full-backs at #Qatar2022? 👑 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q1Fo7ak9IN
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
A HUGE 45 minutes ahead for #MAR and #ESP! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Plenty of action but still no goals 👀
A big 45 minutes to come! #MAR #ESP
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Only one team can progress 😬
The action is getting underway!
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
They’ve arrived! 🇲🇦 🇪🇸
A place in the World Cup Quarter-Finals is on the line! 👀
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
Spain’s young-midfield maestro says his team must retain a laser-like focus 🕵️♂️ #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022
